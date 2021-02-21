Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

