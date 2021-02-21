Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Sells $48,230.53 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DT stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

