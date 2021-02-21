Dynamic Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and approximately $9,302.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,541.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,947.00 or 0.03383672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.00397633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $720.81 or 0.01252692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00424063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00442388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00282392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,298,996 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

