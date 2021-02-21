Dufry’s (DUFRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dufry in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dufry from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DUFRY stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.79. Dufry has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

