Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.65

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.65 and last traded at C$21.67, with a volume of 75549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$986.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.75.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 7,000 shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,621,395.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

