Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.57.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.33 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$6.89 and a 1-year high of C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

