Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.53% of Dover Motorsports worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 11.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE DVD opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

