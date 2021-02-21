Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $218.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.95 million and the lowest is $212.69 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $251.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $906.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $888.20 million to $939.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $970.29 million, with estimates ranging from $949.72 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 98,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 193,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. 1,511,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,064. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

