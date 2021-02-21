Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches Market Cap of $154.41 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $154.41 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00049141 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 302.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000133 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

