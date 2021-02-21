Discovery (DISCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. Discovery has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

