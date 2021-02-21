Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.29.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. Diodes has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,414.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,840 shares of company stock worth $17,604,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.