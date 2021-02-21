Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

DLR opened at $136.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

