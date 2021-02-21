DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.63.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 756,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

