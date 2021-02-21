dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Down 0.6% This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00005820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $23.94 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.94 or 0.00751577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00043306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019147 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.27 or 0.04508814 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

