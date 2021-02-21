DEX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52.05 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, DEX has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $52.05 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.00765715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00041860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00058730 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.40 or 0.04632713 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

