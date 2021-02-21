Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $115.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.93.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

