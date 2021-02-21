DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,983,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 552,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $836,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

