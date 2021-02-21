DeltaChain (DELTA) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $146,641.62 and $14.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072898 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002667 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010088 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.