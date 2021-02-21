Delphy (DPY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75,473.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Delphy has a market cap of $563,878.36 and $75,473.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00059994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.00770200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00058294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.68 or 0.04696328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00040501 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

