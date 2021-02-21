David P. Kennedy Sells 8,334 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

