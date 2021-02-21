Datum (DAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $94,468.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.00768821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00056856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.61 or 0.04718936 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00040562 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

