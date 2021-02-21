Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

DASTY traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,407. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $232.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

