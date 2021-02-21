Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €63.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.46 ($72.31).

EPA:BN opened at €56.82 ($66.85) on Friday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.07.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

