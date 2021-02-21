Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.05-8.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.3 billion.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:DAN opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $23.72.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

