Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $81.20 on Friday. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 477.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

