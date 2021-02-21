DA Davidson Upgrades The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to “Buy”

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $985.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $490.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.90.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $903.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $810.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,016,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

