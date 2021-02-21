DA Davidson Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $165.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PEGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $146.21 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -180.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average of $128.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $387,300. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

