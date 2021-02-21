Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.82.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $78,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 489,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 101.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

