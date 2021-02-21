CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Lowered to $92.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -262.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after purchasing an additional 528,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after buying an additional 356,451 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

