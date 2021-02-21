Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Up 7%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.14. 756,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 562,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 33,412 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

