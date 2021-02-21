Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,969 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

