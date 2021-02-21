Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $51,148,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,095.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock worth $78,225,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.