Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

