Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

