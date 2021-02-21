Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 9,086 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Seagen by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $174,897,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

