CUDOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.62 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a market cap of $21.62 million and $3.82 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS token can currently be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00487857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00069698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00083181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.00410154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028153 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,585,070 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

