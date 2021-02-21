Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 308,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,310. The company has a market capitalization of $370.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

