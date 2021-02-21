Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.
NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 308,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,310. The company has a market capitalization of $370.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
