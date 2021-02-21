CROAT Market Cap Tops $294,615.75 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $294,615.75 and approximately $43.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,509,390 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

