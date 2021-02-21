Critical Review: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) versus AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -613.99% N/A -145.58% AtriCure -21.74% -14.83% -7.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SANUWAVE Health and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00

SANUWAVE Health currently has a consensus target price of $0.34, indicating a potential upside of 67.92%. AtriCure has a consensus target price of $59.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.68%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than AtriCure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and AtriCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 94.68 -$10.43 million N/A N/A AtriCure $230.81 million 12.77 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -61.20

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure.

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AtriCure beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

