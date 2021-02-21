CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.74) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.91). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $148.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

