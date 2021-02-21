Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.86.

CPG opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

