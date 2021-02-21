Credit Suisse Group Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $203.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.68. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

