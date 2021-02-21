Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dnb Asa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

DNHBY opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

