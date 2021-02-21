Cowen Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $85.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after buying an additional 1,136,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

