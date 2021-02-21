Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Covetrus worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CVET stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $40.78.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.