Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

COVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

