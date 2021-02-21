COVA (COVA) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, COVA has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $954,694.03 and $62,217.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00764659 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00043338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00058586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00040473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.03 or 0.04589771 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars.

