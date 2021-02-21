Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,388 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $119,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST opened at $354.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

