CoStar Group (CSGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSGP opened at $913.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $870.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

