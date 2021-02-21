Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COST. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Costain Group stock opened at GBX 58.10 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.12. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.53 ($2.40). The company has a market capitalization of £159.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54.

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

